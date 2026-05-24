PHOTO / WORLD
In pics: Dinokeng Game Reserve in South Africa
By Xinhua Published: May 24, 2026 10:49 AM
A giraffe is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua

A giraffe is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua


Wildebeests are seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua

Wildebeests are seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua


A lapwing is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua

A lapwing is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua


A kudu is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua

A kudu is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua


A zebra is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua

A zebra is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua


A warthog is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua

A warthog is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua


An african elephant is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua

An african elephant is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua


An impala is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua

An impala is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua


A jackal is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua

A jackal is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua


A kudu is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua

A kudu is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua