In pics: Dinokeng Game Reserve in South Africa

A giraffe is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua
Wildebeests are seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua
A lapwing is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua
A kudu is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua
A zebra is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua
A warthog is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua
An african elephant is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua
An impala is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua
A jackal is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua
A kudu is seen at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng Province, South Africa, May 20, 2026. Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity. Photo: Xinhua