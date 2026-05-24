17 missing, 3 dead after torrential rainfall hits Yongchuan in SW China's Chongqing; rescue and emergency response efforts underway in full force

By: Global Times | Published: May 24, 2026 04:03 PM

Seventeen people have gone missing and three person have died as intense short-term rainfall hit Yongchuan District in Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality from 11 pm Saturday to 8:20 am Sunday. Rescue and emergency response efforts are currently underway in full force, China Central Television reported on Sunday.