Ready for mission

Chinese astronauts Zhu Yangzhu (center), Zhang Zhiyuan (right) and Lai Ka-ying, for the Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceflight mission, meet the press at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China, on May 23, 2026. Photo: VCG
A Long March-2C carrier rocket, with the Yuanzheng-1S (Expedition-1S) upper stage attached to the rocket, carrying the Shiyan-33 ...
A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying an Algerian remote-sensing satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center ...
A test satellite for satellite internet technology is successfully launched into space from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in ...