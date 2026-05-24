PHOTO / CHINA
Ready for mission
By VCG Published: May 24, 2026 11:53 PM
Chinese astronauts Zhu Yangzhu (center), Zhang Zhiyuan (right) and Lai Ka-ying, for the Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceflight mission, meet the press at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China, on May 23, 2026. Photo: VCG

Chinese astronauts Zhu Yangzhu (center), Zhang Zhiyuan (right) and Lai Ka-ying, for the Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceflight mission, meet the press at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China, on May 23, 2026. Photo: VCG




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