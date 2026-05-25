21 killed in Israeli airstrikes in S. Lebanon despite ceasefire

At least 21 people were killed and several others wounded in intensified Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon Saturday night and throughout Sunday, state media reported.



Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported a "massacre" in the town of Sir al-Gharbiyeh, Nabatieh district, where nine people, including a child and several women, were killed. In the same district, Israeli drone strikes killed seven others across the city of Nabatieh and the towns of Nmairiyeh and Arab Salim.



Separately, in the Tyre district, Israeli strikes killed five people in total, according to NNA.



Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters launched a rocket barrage targeting Israeli military vehicles near the town of Bayada in southern Lebanon.



Earlier in the day, the group's leader Naim Qassem said attempts to disarm Hezbollah would lead to its "extermination" and the gradual occupation of Lebanon, vowing that Hezbollah would continue fighting against Israel.



Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Center said the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks between March 2 and May 24 had reached 3,151 dead and 9,571 wounded.



The attacks came amid continued Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire announced last month.

