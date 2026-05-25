Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and visiting Yemeni Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Shaya Mohsen al-Zindani on Sunday rejected any attempts to "internationalize or militarize" the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.



During their talks in Cairo, the two ministers discussed the security of the critical waterways, with Abdelatty emphasizing Egypt's firm rejection of any "non-littoral" parties involving themselves in regional maritime arrangements, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.



The Egyptian minister stressed that achieving security and governance for the strategic waterway remains the exclusive responsibility of its Arab and African littoral states.



Both sides agreed on the necessity of a comprehensive approach to Red Sea security, urging a shift beyond narrow military perspectives to incorporate the economic and developmental priorities of the littoral states.



Abdelatty also highlighted the importance of accelerating the activation of mechanisms for the Council of Arab and African States Bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.



Turning to the situation in Yemen, Abdelatty reaffirmed Cairo's support for the country's unity and territorial integrity, as well as Egypt's continued backing for national state institutions and the legitimate government to meet the aspirations of the Yemeni people.



The two officials also reviewed broader regional developments, particularly the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran.



Abdelatty expressed hope that these diplomatic efforts would yield a comprehensive agreement that addresses the concerns of all parties, helps end conflicts, and spares the region from further escalation and tension.

