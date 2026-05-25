Highlights of 2026 Canoe Marathon World Cup

Peter Soltesz of Hungary competes during the C1 men seniors 16km final at the 2026 Canoe Marathon World Cup in Bazhong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Xiaojun/Xinhua)

Panna Csepe (2nd R) of Hungary, Pernille Kuijers Hostrup (2nd L) of Denmark and Katerrina Milova (1st R) of the Czech Republic react after the K1 women seniors 19km final at the 2026 Canoe Marathon World Cup in Bazhong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Min/Xinhua)

Panna Csepe (1st R) of Hungary competes during the K1 women seniors 19km final at the 2026 Canoe Marathon World Cup in Bazhong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Min/Xinhua)

Philip Knudsen of Denmark competes during the K1 men seniors 19km final at the 2026 Canoe Marathon World Cup in Bazhong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Xiaojun/Xinhua)

Li Li of China competes during the C1 women seniors 16km final at the 2026 Canoe Marathon World Cup in Bazhong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Xiaojun/Xinhua)