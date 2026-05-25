People from Dhaka head for hometowns as Eid al-Adha approaches

People are pictured during the Eid al-Adha travel rush at Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 24, 2026. As Eid al-Adha approaches, many people from Dhaka have streamed out of the city to join the festival with their kith and kin in hometowns. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

People are pictured during the Eid al-Adha travel rush at Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 24, 2026. As Eid al-Adha approaches, many people from Dhaka have streamed out of the city to join the festival with their kith and kin in hometowns. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

Children are pictured aboard a train during the Eid al-Adha travel rush at Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 24, 2026. As Eid al-Adha approaches, many people from Dhaka have streamed out of the city to join the festival with their kith and kin in hometowns. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)