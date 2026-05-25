Shenzhou-23 astronauts enter Tiangong space station, taking group pictures with Shenzhou-21 crew for the eighth space get-together in China's aerospace history

By: Global Times | Published: May 25, 2026 09:25 AM

The three astronauts aboard China's Shenzhou-23 spaceship have entered the Tiangong space station and met with another astronaut trio on Monday, starting a new round of in-orbit crew handover, according to Xinhua. The two crews then took group pictures for the eighth space get-together in China's aerospace history.