Digital technologies shine at 22nd China (Shenzhen) Int'l Cultural Industries Fair

A visitor plays table tennis with a robot at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 21, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen.



The five-day event, which highlights cultural industry development, focuses on the digital intelligence empowerment of the industry and the cultivation of new quality productive forces, gathering domestic and foreign high-end cultural industry resources and innovation elements. Photo: Xinhua

A visitor interacts with a robotic panda at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen.



The five-day event, which highlights cultural industry development, focuses on the digital intelligence empowerment of the industry and the cultivation of new quality productive forces, gathering domestic and foreign high-end cultural industry resources and innovation elements. Photo: Xinhua

Visitors are pictured during a VR immersive experience at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen.



The five-day event, which highlights cultural industry development, focuses on the digital intelligence empowerment of the industry and the cultivation of new quality productive forces, gathering domestic and foreign high-end cultural industry resources and innovation elements. Photo: Xinhua

The exhibition area of China's digital-tech giant Tencent is pictured at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 21, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen.



The five-day event, which highlights cultural industry development, focuses on the digital intelligence empowerment of the industry and the cultivation of new quality productive forces, gathering domestic and foreign high-end cultural industry resources and innovation elements. Photo: Xinhua

A girl interacts with a robotic panda at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen.



The five-day event, which highlights cultural industry development, focuses on the digital intelligence empowerment of the industry and the cultivation of new quality productive forces, gathering domestic and foreign high-end cultural industry resources and innovation elements. Photo: Xinhua

Children try a digital shadow puppet show at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen.



The five-day event, which highlights cultural industry development, focuses on the digital intelligence empowerment of the industry and the cultivation of new quality productive forces, gathering domestic and foreign high-end cultural industry resources and innovation elements. Photo: Xinhua

Robots stage a performance at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen.



The five-day event, which highlights cultural industry development, focuses on the digital intelligence empowerment of the industry and the cultivation of new quality productive forces, gathering domestic and foreign high-end cultural industry resources and innovation elements. Photo: Xinhua

A visitor is pictured during a VR immersive experience at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen.



The five-day event, which highlights cultural industry development, focuses on the digital intelligence empowerment of the industry and the cultivation of new quality productive forces, gathering domestic and foreign high-end cultural industry resources and innovation elements. Photo: Xinhua

Visitors are pictured during a VR immersive experience at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 24, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen.



The five-day event, which highlights cultural industry development, focuses on the digital intelligence empowerment of the industry and the cultivation of new quality productive forces, gathering domestic and foreign high-end cultural industry resources and innovation elements. Photo: Xinhua