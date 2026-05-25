PHOTO / CHINA
Scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, N China's Hebei
By Xinhua Published: May 25, 2026 10:10 AM
This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)


This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)


This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)