Scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, N China's Hebei

This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)