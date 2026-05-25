Farmers harvest loquats in Shexian County, China's Anhui

A farmer picks loquats in Zhangtan Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on May 18, 2026. The cultivation of loquats in Zhangtan, Miantan and Yuetan villages of Shexian County dates back more than 800 years and remains a signature industry that helps local people increase their income.



Loquats grown here are famous for being thin-skinned, fleshy, sweet and juicy. The typical loquat harvest season falls in May when the weather is suitable for picking, sorting and selling loquat fruits. Photo: Xinhua

Farmers sort loquats in Miantan Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on May 22, 2026. The cultivation of loquats in Zhangtan, Miantan and Yuetan villages of Shexian County dates back more than 800 years and remains a signature industry that helps local people increase their income.



Loquats grown here are famous for being thin-skinned, fleshy, sweet and juicy. The typical loquat harvest season falls in May when the weather is suitable for picking, sorting and selling loquat fruits. Photo: Xinhua

A farmer sorts loquats in Miantan Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on May 18, 2026. The cultivation of loquats in Zhangtan, Miantan and Yuetan villages of Shexian County dates back more than 800 years and remains a signature industry that helps local people increase their income.



Loquats grown here are famous for being thin-skinned, fleshy, sweet and juicy. The typical loquat harvest season falls in May when the weather is suitable for picking, sorting and selling loquat fruits. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on May 22, 2026 shows a loquat plantation on the bank of Xin'an River in Shexian County of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. The cultivation of loquats in Zhangtan, Miantan and Yuetan villages of Shexian County dates back more than 800 years and remains a signature industry that helps local people increase their income.



Loquats grown here are famous for being thin-skinned, fleshy, sweet and juicy. The typical loquat harvest season falls in May when the weather is suitable for picking, sorting and selling loquat fruits. Photo: Xinhua

A farmer picks loquats in Yuetan Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on May 21, 2026. The cultivation of loquats in Zhangtan, Miantan and Yuetan villages of Shexian County dates back more than 800 years and remains a signature industry that helps local people increase their income.



Loquats grown here are famous for being thin-skinned, fleshy, sweet and juicy. The typical loquat harvest season falls in May when the weather is suitable for picking, sorting and selling loquat fruits. Photo: Xinhua

Farmers carry loquats for sale in Zhangtan Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on May 21, 2026. The cultivation of loquats in Zhangtan, Miantan and Yuetan villages of Shexian County dates back more than 800 years and remains a signature industry that helps local people increase their income.



Loquats grown here are famous for being thin-skinned, fleshy, sweet and juicy. The typical loquat harvest season falls in May when the weather is suitable for picking, sorting and selling loquat fruits. Photo: Xinhua

Farmers take a boat to sell loquats in markets in Zhangtan Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on May 21, 2026. The cultivation of loquats in Zhangtan, Miantan and Yuetan villages of Shexian County dates back more than 800 years and remains a signature industry that helps local people increase their income.



Loquats grown here are famous for being thin-skinned, fleshy, sweet and juicy. The typical loquat harvest season falls in May when the weather is suitable for picking, sorting and selling loquat fruits. Photo: Xinhua

A farmer sorts loquats at home in Miantan Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on May 21, 2026. The cultivation of loquats in Zhangtan, Miantan and Yuetan villages of Shexian County dates back more than 800 years and remains a signature industry that helps local people increase their income.



Loquats grown here are famous for being thin-skinned, fleshy, sweet and juicy. The typical loquat harvest season falls in May when the weather is suitable for picking, sorting and selling loquat fruits. Photo: Xinhua

A farmer picks loquats in Yuetan Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on May 21, 2026. The cultivation of loquats in Zhangtan, Miantan and Yuetan villages of Shexian County dates back more than 800 years and remains a signature industry that helps local people increase their income.



Loquats grown here are famous for being thin-skinned, fleshy, sweet and juicy. The typical loquat harvest season falls in May when the weather is suitable for picking, sorting and selling loquat fruits. Photo: Xinhua

A farmer carries freshly-picked loquats down the hill in Yuetan Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on May 21, 2026. The cultivation of loquats in Zhangtan, Miantan and Yuetan villages of Shexian County dates back more than 800 years and remains a signature industry that helps local people increase their income.



Loquats grown here are famous for being thin-skinned, fleshy, sweet and juicy. The typical loquat harvest season falls in May when the weather is suitable for picking, sorting and selling loquat fruits. Photo: Xinhua

A farmer carries freshly-picked loquats in Miantan Village of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on May 21, 2026. The cultivation of loquats in Zhangtan, Miantan and Yuetan villages of Shexian County dates back more than 800 years and remains a signature industry that helps local people increase their income.



Loquats grown here are famous for being thin-skinned, fleshy, sweet and juicy. The typical loquat harvest season falls in May when the weather is suitable for picking, sorting and selling loquat fruits. Photo: Xinhua