View of Aqueducts in Rome, Italy

People walk at the Park of the Aqueducts in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows a view of the Park of the Aqueducts in Rome, Italy. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A cyclist rides at the Park of the Aqueducts in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
People rest at the Park of the Aqueducts in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A man walks at the Park of the Aqueducts in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
People walk at the Park of the Aqueducts in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)