View of Aqueducts in Rome, Italy

People walk at the Park of the Aqueducts in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows a view of the Park of the Aqueducts in Rome, Italy. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A cyclist rides at the Park of the Aqueducts in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

People rest at the Park of the Aqueducts in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A man walks at the Park of the Aqueducts in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

People walk at the Park of the Aqueducts in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)