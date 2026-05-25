Wilanow Palace opens free to public in Warsaw, Poland

A staff member displays a symbolic key to the main courtyard of Wilanow Palace in Warsaw, Poland, on May 23, 2026. The palace courtyard was officially opened to the public free of charge starting Saturday. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

Visitors walk in the park area of Wilanow Palace in Warsaw, Poland, on May 23, 2026. The palace courtyard was officially opened to the public free of charge starting Saturday. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

Visitors are seen at the main courtyard of Wilanow Palace in Warsaw, Poland, on May 23, 2026. The palace courtyard was officially opened to the public free of charge starting Saturday. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

Visitors are seen at the main courtyard of Wilanow Palace in Warsaw, Poland, on May 23, 2026. The palace courtyard was officially opened to the public free of charge starting Saturday. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

Visitors are seen at the main courtyard of Wilanow Palace in Warsaw, Poland, on May 23, 2026. The palace courtyard was officially opened to the public free of charge starting Saturday. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)