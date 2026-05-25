Spring bicycle festival held in Moscow

People ride bicycles during a spring bicycle festival in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2026. The spring bicycle festival aimed to promote an eco-friendly and healthy lifestyle. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A woman with a dog on her bicycle is pictured during a spring bicycle festival in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2026. The spring bicycle festival aimed to promote an eco-friendly and healthy lifestyle. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People ride bicycles during a spring bicycle festival in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2026. The spring bicycle festival aimed to promote an eco-friendly and healthy lifestyle. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People ride bicycles during a spring bicycle festival in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2026. The spring bicycle festival aimed to promote an eco-friendly and healthy lifestyle. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People ride bicycles during a spring bicycle festival in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2026. The spring bicycle festival aimed to promote an eco-friendly and healthy lifestyle. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Women watch people riding bicycles during a spring bicycle festival in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2026. The spring bicycle festival aimed to promote an eco-friendly and healthy lifestyle. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People ride bicycles during a spring bicycle festival in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2026. The spring bicycle festival aimed to promote an eco-friendly and healthy lifestyle. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People ride bicycles during a spring bicycle festival in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2026. The spring bicycle festival aimed to promote an eco-friendly and healthy lifestyle. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A woman rides a bicycle during a spring bicycle festival in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2026. The spring bicycle festival aimed to promote an eco-friendly and healthy lifestyle. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)