PHOTO / WORLD
A glimpse of Russia's "Cat City"
By Xinhua Published: May 25, 2026 11:10 AM
This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows a cat statue in Zelenogradsk, Russia. Zelenogradsk is a tourist destination known as the Cat City thanks to ubiquitous cat graffiti, cat-patterned manhole covers, cat-decorated buildings, and cat-themed traffic lights. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows a cat statue in Zelenogradsk, Russia. Zelenogradsk is a tourist destination known as the "Cat City" thanks to ubiquitous cat graffiti, cat-patterned manhole covers, cat-decorated buildings, and cat-themed traffic lights. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)


This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows cat-themed traffic lights in Zelenogradsk, Russia. Zelenogradsk is a tourist destination known as the Cat City thanks to ubiquitous cat graffiti, cat-patterned manhole covers, cat-decorated buildings, and cat-themed traffic lights. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows cat-themed traffic lights in Zelenogradsk, Russia. Zelenogradsk is a tourist destination known as the "Cat City" thanks to ubiquitous cat graffiti, cat-patterned manhole covers, cat-decorated buildings, and cat-themed traffic lights. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)


This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows a cat graffito in Zelenogradsk, Russia. Zelenogradsk is a tourist destination known as the Cat City thanks to ubiquitous cat graffiti, cat-patterned manhole covers, cat-decorated buildings, and cat-themed traffic lights. (Xinhua/Tang Tiefu)

This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows a cat graffito in Zelenogradsk, Russia. Zelenogradsk is a tourist destination known as the "Cat City" thanks to ubiquitous cat graffiti, cat-patterned manhole covers, cat-decorated buildings, and cat-themed traffic lights. (Xinhua/Tang Tiefu)


This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows a cat graffito in Zelenogradsk, Russia. Zelenogradsk is a tourist destination known as the Cat City thanks to ubiquitous cat graffiti, cat-patterned manhole covers, cat-decorated buildings, and cat-themed traffic lights. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows a cat graffito in Zelenogradsk, Russia. Zelenogradsk is a tourist destination known as the "Cat City" thanks to ubiquitous cat graffiti, cat-patterned manhole covers, cat-decorated buildings, and cat-themed traffic lights. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)


This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows a cat statue in Zelenogradsk, Russia. Zelenogradsk is a tourist destination known as the Cat City thanks to ubiquitous cat graffiti, cat-patterned manhole covers, cat-decorated buildings, and cat-themed traffic lights. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows a cat statue in Zelenogradsk, Russia. Zelenogradsk is a tourist destination known as the "Cat City" thanks to ubiquitous cat graffiti, cat-patterned manhole covers, cat-decorated buildings, and cat-themed traffic lights. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)