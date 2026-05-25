This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows a cat statue in Zelenogradsk, Russia. Zelenogradsk is a tourist destination known as the "Cat City" thanks to ubiquitous cat graffiti, cat-patterned manhole covers, cat-decorated buildings, and cat-themed traffic lights. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows cat-themed traffic lights in Zelenogradsk, Russia. Zelenogradsk is a tourist destination known as the "Cat City" thanks to ubiquitous cat graffiti, cat-patterned manhole covers, cat-decorated buildings, and cat-themed traffic lights. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows a cat graffito in Zelenogradsk, Russia. Zelenogradsk is a tourist destination known as the "Cat City" thanks to ubiquitous cat graffiti, cat-patterned manhole covers, cat-decorated buildings, and cat-themed traffic lights. (Xinhua/Tang Tiefu)

This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows a cat graffito in Zelenogradsk, Russia. Zelenogradsk is a tourist destination known as the "Cat City" thanks to ubiquitous cat graffiti, cat-patterned manhole covers, cat-decorated buildings, and cat-themed traffic lights. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows a cat statue in Zelenogradsk, Russia. Zelenogradsk is a tourist destination known as the "Cat City" thanks to ubiquitous cat graffiti, cat-patterned manhole covers, cat-decorated buildings, and cat-themed traffic lights. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)