Pandas in Moscow charm visitors and keepers alike

Giant panda Katyusha enjoys the ice cake during an event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 21, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Outside the panda pavilion at the Moscow Zoo, crowds of visitors gathered with cameras and phones raised, hoping to catch a glimpse of the zoo's beloved panda family basking in the warm sunshine.In a recent interview with Xinhua, Russian keepers shared their stories of caring for giant pandas for seven years, describing them not only as rare treasures from China, but also as companions that bring joy and comfort to their daily lives.Inside the panda house, as another busy day unfolded for the zoo's most adored residents, keepers moved briskly between storage rooms, feeding stations and enclosures, going about their daily routines.

This photo taken on Aug. 15, 2024 shows giant panda cub Katyusha (L) and her mother Ding Ding at Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Xinhua

LIVING IN THE SPOTLIGHTGiant pandas Ru Yi and Ding Ding arrived in Moscow in April 2019, marking the start of a new chapter in their lives in Russia. In August 2023, their cub Katyusha was born, making her the first giant panda ever born in Russia. Over the years, this panda family has become one of the biggest attractions at the zoo and a source of delight for countless Russian visitors."Katyusha is not only a star of the zoo, but also a beloved figure across Russia," said Elena Ovchinnikova, head of the China Fauna Department at Moscow Zoo.According to Ovchinnikova, the young panda seems instinctively aware of the spotlight. "She clearly knows visitors are there to watch her," Ovchinnikova said with a smile. "She often turns toward the crowd as if greeting visitors, and she is incredibly photogenic."Katyusha has earned the endearing nickname "little queen" for her lively and confident demeanor.Ovchinnikova has been passionate about animals since childhood. Years of caring for cats, dogs and even a white cockatoo have sharpened her understanding of different species, while working with pandas has given her a deeper appreciation of the unique charm and rarity of China's national treasure."It is only after spending a long time with them that you realize every panda has a distinct personality," she said. "Even now, we are constantly amazed by nature for creating such gentle, soothing creatures."Alexander Vervald, a senior zootechnician, previously spent years caring for snow leopards and lynxes. When he learned that pandas would be sent to Moscow, he immediately applied to join the panda care team."No one can resist the charm of pandas," Vervald said. "I feel extremely fortunate to be part of their care journey."

People take photos of Giant panda Ru Yi at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, July 31, 2024. Photo: Xinhua

BONDS BEYOND WORDSSeven years ago, the zoo's panda care team traveled to China for professional training in feeding management, behavioral observation, disease prevention and enclosure maintenance to prepare for the pandas' arrival, according to zoo director Svetlana Akulova. "Chinese experts have also provided continuous guidance over the years through on-site visits and remote technical support," she said.Today, the team has fully mastered the professional skills required for panda care, Vervald said. "The entire care system operates smoothly, and all three pandas maintain excellent physical and mental health."Every morning, the first thing the keepers do is review the pandas' overnight activity, sleep quality and feeding patterns before conducting thorough health checks. Their daily schedule also includes cleaning enclosures, preparing feed, conducting behavioral training and collecting behavioral data."Every day with pandas brings new surprises," he said. "It never feels monotonous, as there are always heartwarming and unexpected moments."Bamboo shoots and treats are hidden inside toys, bamboo structures and enclosure corners, encouraging the pandas to forage, climb and explore. Keepers regularly design new swings and facilities, and prepare exclusive birthday surprises for the pandas every year.To help the pandas adapt comfortably to their new home, the zoo has built enclosures modeled after their natural habitats, equipped with precisely calibrated temperature and humidity control systems, climbing frames and flowing water features."Whenever it snows, all three pandas become exceptionally energetic," Vervald shared. "They run, tumble and play in the snow, getting covered from head to toe, looking utterly adorable."

People listen to an introduction about the diet of giant panda at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, on July 30, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

SOWING SEEDSSergey Afanasyev, a senior animal caretaker, is responsible for preparing the pandas' special steamed corn bun cakes."The pandas are extremely fond of these cakes," Afanasyev said. "However, we strictly control their portions in line with scientific feeding standards, as the little ones always crave more."For visitors, giant pandas, red pandas and other animal species from China have served as a window into China's achievements in biodiversity and wildlife conservation. The zoo is currently expanding Katyusha's enclosure and advancing plans to build a golden snub-nosed monkey pavilion, with the aim of strengthening long-term scientific cooperation with China."The core mission of the Moscow Zoo is public ecological education," Akulova said. "Our priority is not merely to expand animal populations, but to recreate naturalistic habitats and raise public awareness of wildlife protection."With a history spanning more than a century, the zoo hosted five pandas over the five decades before Ru Yi and Ding Ding's arrival."We will stay with the pandas as long as they are here," the keepers said. "This is our unwavering promise."