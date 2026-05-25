People shop for sweets ahead of Eid al-Adha in Damascus, Syria

A girl shops for sweets ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, in Damascus, Syria, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Sweets for sale are pictured ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, in Damascus, Syria, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

People shop for sweets ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, in Damascus, Syria, May 24, 2026. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)