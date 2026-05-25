79th Cannes Film Festival concludes in France

Virginie Efira (L) and Tao Okamoto pose during a photocall after winning the Best Actress Award for their performances in "Suddenly" during the closing ceremony of the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2026. The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival closed Saturday in the southern French resort town of Cannes. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Javier Calvo (L) and Javier Ambrossi pose during a photocall after winning the Best Director Award for "La Bola Negra" during the closing ceremony of the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2026. The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival closed Saturday in the southern French resort town of Cannes. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Actress Yana Radeva (L) and German director Valeska Grisebach pose during a photocall at the closing ceremony of the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2026. The Jury Prize was awarded to Valeska Grisebach for "The Dreamed Adventure." The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival closed Saturday in the southern French resort town of Cannes. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Valentin Campagne (L) and Emmanuel Macchia pose during a photocall after winning the Best Actor Award for their roles in "Coward" during the closing ceremony of the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2026. The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival closed Saturday in the southern French resort town of Cannes. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

French director and screenwriter Emmanuel Marre poses during a photocall after receiving the Best Screenplay Award for "A Man of His Time" during the closing ceremony of the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2026. The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival closed Saturday in the southern French resort town of Cannes. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Pawel Pawlikowski poses during a photocall after winning the Best Director Award for "Fatherland" during the closing ceremony of the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2026. The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival closed Saturday in the southern French resort town of Cannes. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)