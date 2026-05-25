2026 Carassauga Festival of Cultures held in Mississauga, Canada

Performers dance during the 2026 Carassauga Festival of Cultures in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, May 23, 2026. The two-day annual cultural event kicked off here on Saturday, featuring diverse cuisine, stage shows and interactive experiences. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Children dance during the 2026 Carassauga Festival of Cultures in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, May 23, 2026. The two-day annual cultural event kicked off here on Saturday, featuring diverse cuisine, stage shows and interactive experiences. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Artists perform during the 2026 Carassauga Festival of Cultures in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, May 23, 2026. The two-day annual cultural event kicked off here on Saturday, featuring diverse cuisine, stage shows and interactive experiences. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Children dance during the 2026 Carassauga Festival of Cultures in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, May 23, 2026. The two-day annual cultural event kicked off here on Saturday, featuring diverse cuisine, stage shows and interactive experiences. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A girl dances during the 2026 Carassauga Festival of Cultures in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, May 23, 2026. The two-day annual cultural event kicked off here on Saturday, featuring diverse cuisine, stage shows and interactive experiences. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)