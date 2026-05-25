Re-enactment Village kicks off in Long Island of New York, US

A woman in costumes introduces daily items to children during the Re-enactment Village event in Long Island of New York, the United States, on May 23, 2026. An event titled the Re-enactment Village kicked off in New York on Saturday to recreate the daily life of 18th-century. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People reenact life of Native Americans during the Re-enactment Village event in Long Island of New York, the United States, on May 23, 2026. An event titled the Re-enactment Village kicked off in New York on Saturday to recreate the daily life of 18th-century. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People watch a reenactment of the Continental Congress meeting during the Re-enactment Village event in Long Island of New York, the United States, on May 23, 2026. An event titled the Re-enactment Village kicked off in New York on Saturday to recreate the daily life of 18th-century. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A woman in costumes makes clothes during the Re-enactment Village event in Long Island of New York, the United States, on May 23, 2026. An event titled the Re-enactment Village kicked off in New York on Saturday to recreate the daily life of 18th-century. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)