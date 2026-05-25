Our friendship is deeper than the deepest ocean and higher than Himalayas and now touching the skies: Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif during China visit

By: Global Times | Published: May 25, 2026 01:44 PM

"Our friendship is deeper than the deepest ocean and higher than Himalayas. But ever since we have launched our space program, I would now say that our friendship is touching the skies," Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said at the third Pakistan-China B2B investment conference during his China visit on ...