Around 20 feel unwell after suspected spraying incident in Tokyo's Ginza area

At least one person was taken to the hospital and around 20 others reported symptoms including throat pain after a man allegedly sprayed an unidentified substance near a commercial complex in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district on Monday, local media reported.



According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and other authorities, an emergency call was made around noon local time from the Ginza Six shopping complex, reporting a strong irritating odor and people coughing.



When police officers and emergency personnel arrived at the scene, more than 20 people complained of symptoms including throat pain, and one person was taken to the hospital, public broadcaster NHK reported.



A man wearing a black jacket, light-colored pants, and a white mask was suspected of spraying a substance in the ATM area of a bank located on the first floor of the complex, the report said.



The incident occurred in the heart of Ginza, an area lined with commercial facilities and office buildings. Police are continuing to investigate the details of the case.

