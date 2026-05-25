China prohibits export of dual-use items to Japanese military end-users and for military use in accordance with laws to curb Japan's remilitarization attempt: FM

By: Global Times | Published: May 25, 2026 04:45 PM

What I want to stress is that China prohibits the export of dual-use items to Japanese military end-users and for military use in accordance with laws and regulations, the purpose of which is to curb Japan's attempts to remilitarize and to pursue nuclear weapons, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao ...