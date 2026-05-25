PHOTO / BIZ
Transplanting rice seedlings
By VCG Published: May 25, 2026 10:15 PM
Villagers transplant rice seedlings in a field in a village in Bingmei Town, Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, on May 25, 2026. Photo: VCG

Villagers transplant rice seedlings in a field in a village in Bingmei Town, Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, on May 25, 2026. Photo: VCG




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