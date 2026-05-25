Transplanting rice seedlings

Villagers transplant rice seedlings in a field in a village in Bingmei Town, Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, on May 25, 2026. Photo: VCG
Villagers pick and sort nectarines at a community in Shijian town, Meishan, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, on May ...
Trainees learn to operate drones at a vocational skills training program in Yiliang county, in the city of ...
Workers tend rice seedlings at a fully automated and intelligent seedling cultivation facility in Guangshan county, Xinyang, Central ...