2026 Sayram Lake Road Cycling Tour concludes in Xinjiang; intl sports event showcases development, boosts cultural tourism

The 18th China Xinjiang International Road Cycling Race Photo: Zhang Han/GT

The 18th China Xinjiang International Road Cycling Race around Sayram Lake concluded Monday in the Bortala Mongolian autonomous prefecture in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, with the completion of the 90-kilometer sixth stage, also the final stage, of the race surrounding the region's scenic lake. Local Xinjiang cyclist Hahelixi Habudeli became the champion of this stage as well as the overall competition.Drawing 163 cyclists from 26 teams, the six-day race, spanning a total distance of 518 kilometers, began on Wednesday in Jinghe county before passing through Alashankou city, Shuanghe city, Bole city and Wenquan county and finally culminating in a scenic loop around Sayram Lake on Monday. Prior to that, a prologue stage took place at the Mutetar Desert Scenic Area in Jinghe on Tuesday.Alongside the formal competition, more than 300 public cycling enthusiasts also took part in the event, giving them the chance to enjoy the beauty of the Gobi desert, wetlands and a plateau lake throughout the route, according to the organizer.The final champion, of Kazak ethnicity and born in Xinjiang's Urumqi, was participating in the event for the sixth time. Noting this was his best personal performance, he shared with Global Times his excitement.The really challenging moment came Sunday during stage five of the race from Wenquan county to Sayram Lake, due to the continuous ascending altitude and strong wind, according to Habudeli.Having developed the interest in cycling some eight years ago from a riding tour that stretched from Urumqi to the scenic Nalati Grasslands, Habudeli attributed his persistence in the sport to "love.""I also want to welcome all guests to come to Xinjiang to enjoy the stunning scenery and delicious food," he said against the backdrop of the deep-blue lake and snow-capped mountains.Sayram Lake is widely known as "the last tear of the Atlantic," because it is the farthest inland spot reached by warm, moist westerly winds from the Atlantic.The Cycling Tour also attracted international cyclists. Spanish competitor Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora told the Global Times that this was his first time participating in the event. "Everything was so good and the organization was very smooth."Zachary Patrick Patterson from New Zealand was impressed by the huge number of local people cheering for them.This is Patterson's first time coming to China. "I came here with an open mind, without any specific expectations… everything was so good," he told the Global Times.Patterson also plans to take this opportunity to explore more about China, as he will stay in Shanghai for a week.Starting from 2007, the first edition of the Sayram Lake Road Cycling Tour was a very local event. Over the years, the route has expanded to traversing through Bortala and became an international competition in 2025. So far, the event has become an international platform to showcase the region's culture and development achievements and promote cultural tourism.For example, Jinghe county has leveraged the cycling event to tap desert tourism and cultural resources, upgrade supporting facilities and enrich tourism offerings. Alashankou, a port city bordering Kazakhistan and an international transportation hub connecting Central Asia and Europe, provided cyclists with its strong winds, prompting competitors to coordinate and face the challenge from the environment.During every stop of the tour, local residents welcomed and cheered cyclists with warmth and diverse activities, from horse riding to ethic songs and dances. According to Wenquan county official Ding Ping, the cycling tour is an important window for exchanges between the region, other regions and even the world.The cycling tour has activated local consumption, while the sideline events showcasing local food and intangible cultural heritage have also enriched local entertainment offerings and the tourist experience, Ding said.Overall, the upgraded infrastructure such as urban and rural roads, communication networks and roadside service stations ensured smooth operation of the event, improved local people's daily life and facilitated tourism, leading to more visitors and more active consumption, including local catering and farm products as well as increases in hotel bookings, according to the Bortala government.Sports have gained in popularity, bettering cultural and tourism vitality and driving long-term local growth, prefecture official Narengaowa told the Global Times.