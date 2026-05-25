Dance piece 'Rock Talk' created by Yinchuan High School in Ningxia wins the Chinese Contemporary Dance award of 14th China Dance Lotus Awards

By: Global Times | Published: May 25, 2026 10:31 PM

Watch “Rock Talk”, an original dance production created and performed by Yinchuan High School in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Inspired by ancient rock art in northern Chinese mountains, the dace won the Chinese Contemporary Dance award of the 14th China Dance Lotus Awards, the highest national professional award for dance ...