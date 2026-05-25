‘It is now our shared responsibility to nurture new branches’ for the tree of Pakistan-China friendship: Pakistani PM

By: Global Times | Published: May 26, 2026 01:01 AM

“The tree of Pakistan-China friendship has deep roots,” said Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif on Monday evening at the reception for the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations in Beijing, calling on both nations to “nurture new branches” so that future generations inherit an even stronger relationship.