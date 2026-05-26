Inbound tourism planner shows foreign visitors real Shanghai

Liu Lichao (L) cycles with an American tourist along the Wukang Road in east China's Shanghai, May 23, 2026. As the "China Travel" hashtag goes viral across global social media platforms, China has witnessed a sustained boom in inbound tourism, with Shanghai as the first leg. Liu Lichao discovered something unexpected while cycling with his overseas clients when he still worked in the financial sector. People from different cultural backgrounds tend to relax naturally during cycling, which makes communication more easily. (Photo: Xinhua)

Liu Lichao leads his clients to visit Fuxing Park in east China's Shanghai, May 16, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Liu Lichao (1st L) leads his clients to visit Tianzifang art area in east China's Shanghai, May 16, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Liu Lichao (1st L) leads his clients to visit Fuxing Park in east China's Shanghai, May 16, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)