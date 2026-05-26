4 dead, 17 missing after under-construction building collapse in northern Philippines

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Angeles City, Pampanga province, the Philippines, May 24, 2026. Four people were confirmed dead after a building collapsed before dawn Sunday in Angeles City in northern Philippines' Pampanga province, as search and rescue operations continue for 17 missing people, authorities said Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)
A rescuer searches for survivors with a search and rescue dog at the site of a collapsed building in Angeles City, Pampanga province, the Philippines, May 24, 2026. Four people were confirmed dead after a building collapsed before dawn Sunday in Angeles City in northern Philippines' Pampanga province, as search and rescue operations continue for 17 missing people, authorities said Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)
Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Angeles City, Pampanga province, the Philippines, May 24, 2026. Four people were confirmed dead after a building collapsed before dawn Sunday in Angeles City in northern Philippines' Pampanga province, as search and rescue operations continue for 17 missing people, authorities said Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)