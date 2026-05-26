4 dead, 17 missing after under-construction building collapse in northern Philippines

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Angeles City, Pampanga province, the Philippines, May 24, 2026. Four people were confirmed dead after a building collapsed before dawn Sunday in Angeles City in northern Philippines' Pampanga province, as search and rescue operations continue for 17 missing people, authorities said Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A rescuer searches for survivors with a search and rescue dog at the site of a collapsed building in Angeles City, Pampanga province, the Philippines, May 24, 2026. Four people were confirmed dead after a building collapsed before dawn Sunday in Angeles City in northern Philippines' Pampanga province, as search and rescue operations continue for 17 missing people, authorities said Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Angeles City, Pampanga province, the Philippines, May 24, 2026. Four people were confirmed dead after a building collapsed before dawn Sunday in Angeles City in northern Philippines' Pampanga province, as search and rescue operations continue for 17 missing people, authorities said Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Four people were confirmed dead after a building collapsed before dawn Sunday in Angeles City in northern Philippines' Pampanga province, as search and rescue operations continue for 17 missing people, authorities said Monday.According to the local bureau of fire protection, three victims were recovered from rubble and another Malaysian national who had been staying at a nearby apartelle was killed by falling debris.Local media reported that authorities said as of Sunday afternoon, at least 26 individuals had been rescued -- 24 from the fallen building and two from the apartelle. Ten of the survivors sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon said rescue efforts remain underway despite hazardous conditions at the site, including unstable debris and live power lines that continue to endanger emergency personnel.Nearby residents have been evacuated.