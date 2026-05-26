Bangladesh truck accident leaves 15 dead

This photo taken on May 25, 2026 shows a scene at the site of a truck accident in Tangail district, Bangladesh. At least 15 people were killed, and six others injured early on Monday when a rod-laden truck overturned into a bridge-side ditch in Bangladesh's Tangail district, some 97 km away from the capital Dhaka. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 25, 2026 shows a scene at the site of a truck accident in Tangail district, Bangladesh. At least 15 people were killed, and six others injured early on Monday when a rod-laden truck overturned into a bridge-side ditch in Bangladesh's Tangail district, some 97 km away from the capital Dhaka. (Photo: Xinhua)

People gather at the site of a truck accident in Tangail district, Bangladesh, May 25, 2026. At least 15 people were killed, and six others injured early on Monday when a rod-laden truck overturned into a bridge-side ditch in Bangladesh's Tangail district, some 97 km away from the capital Dhaka. (Photo: Xinhua)

At least 15 people were killed, and six others injured early on Monday when a rod-laden truck overturned into a bridge-side ditch in Bangladesh's Tangail district, some 97 km away from the capital Dhaka.Mohammad Shamsul Alam Sarkar, superintendent of police in Tangail, told journalists that all the deceased were traveling on the truck to a northern Bangladesh district for the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival, which is to be celebrated on May 28.He said at least six others were injured in the accident, which took place at around 4:30 a.m.According to the police official, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which was carrying rods and passengers, causing it to plunge into the ditch.