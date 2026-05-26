Bangladesh truck accident leaves 15 dead

This photo taken on May 25, 2026 shows a scene at the site of a truck accident in Tangail district, Bangladesh. At least 15 people were killed, and six others injured early on Monday when a rod-laden truck overturned into a bridge-side ditch in Bangladesh's Tangail district, some 97 km away from the capital Dhaka. (Photo: Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 25, 2026 shows a scene at the site of a truck accident in Tangail district, Bangladesh. At least 15 people were killed, and six others injured early on Monday when a rod-laden truck overturned into a bridge-side ditch in Bangladesh's Tangail district, some 97 km away from the capital Dhaka. (Photo: Xinhua)
People gather at the site of a truck accident in Tangail district, Bangladesh, May 25, 2026. At least 15 people were killed, and six others injured early on Monday when a rod-laden truck overturned into a bridge-side ditch in Bangladesh's Tangail district, some 97 km away from the capital Dhaka. (Photo: Xinhua)