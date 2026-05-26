Over 900 suspected cases identified in DRC Ebola response: WHO chief

A medical worker puts on protective suits before the burial of an Ebola victim in Mongbwalu, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), May 24, 2026. World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that as the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) scales up surveillance in its Ebola response, more than 900 suspected cases have been identified so far, including 101 confirmed cases. (Photo: Xinhua)
Medical workers in protective suits transfer the body of an Ebola victim in Mongbwalu, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), May 24, 2026. World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that as the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) scales up surveillance in its Ebola response, more than 900 suspected cases have been identified so far, including 101 confirmed cases. (Photo: Xinhua)
Medical workers in protective suits transfer the body of an Ebola victim in Mongbwalu, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), May 24, 2026. World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that as the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) scales up surveillance in its Ebola response, more than 900 suspected cases have been identified so far, including 101 confirmed cases. (Photo: Xinhua)
Medical workers in protective suits are disinfected before the burial of an Ebola victim in Mongbwalu, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), May 24, 2026. World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that as the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) scales up surveillance in its Ebola response, more than 900 suspected cases have been identified so far, including 101 confirmed cases. (Photo: Xinhua)