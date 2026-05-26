Death toll from suicide blast targeting passenger train in Pakistan rises to 47

Locals are pictured at the site of a suicide blast in Quetta, Balochistan province, Pakistan, on May 25, 2026. The death toll from a suicide blast targeting a passenger train in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province has risen to 47, including 20 soldiers, while 98 others were injured, rescue officials said on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Locals are pictured at the site of a suicide blast in Quetta, Balochistan province, Pakistan, on May 25, 2026. The death toll from a suicide blast targeting a passenger train in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province has risen to 47, including 20 soldiers, while 98 others were injured, rescue officials said on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Locals are pictured at the site of a suicide blast in Quetta, Balochistan province, Pakistan, on May 25, 2026. The death toll from a suicide blast targeting a passenger train in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province has risen to 47, including 20 soldiers, while 98 others were injured, rescue officials said on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Locals are pictured at the site of a suicide blast in Quetta, Balochistan province, Pakistan, on May 25, 2026. The death toll from a suicide blast targeting a passenger train in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province has risen to 47, including 20 soldiers, while 98 others were injured, rescue officials said on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

The death toll from a suicide blast targeting a passenger train in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province has risen to 47, including 20 soldiers, while 98 others were injured, rescue officials said on Monday.