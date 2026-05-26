Thriving nighttime economy fuels local consumption growth in Shijiazhuang, north China

Customers choose electronic products in a shopping mall in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 22, 2026. Shijiazhuang has been boosting its nighttime economy to unlock the local consumption potential. The city has integrated cross-sector resources in commerce, culture, tourism and sports to diversify nighttime consumption scenarios and improve service quality. (Photo: Xinhua)

People enjoy their leisure time at a plaza in Xinhua District of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 22, 2026. Shijiazhuang has been boosting its nighttime economy to unlock the local consumption potential. The city has integrated cross-sector resources in commerce, culture, tourism and sports to diversify nighttime consumption scenarios and improve service quality. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists shop for cultural and creative products at a shop in a pedestrian street in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 22, 2026. Shijiazhuang has been boosting its nighttime economy to unlock the local consumption potential. The city has integrated cross-sector resources in commerce, culture, tourism and sports to diversify nighttime consumption scenarios and improve service quality. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists visit a pedestrian street in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 22, 2026. Shijiazhuang has been boosting its nighttime economy to unlock the local consumption potential. The city has integrated cross-sector resources in commerce, culture, tourism and sports to diversify nighttime consumption scenarios and improve service quality. (Photo: Xinhua)