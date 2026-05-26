Rescue operations underway after heavy rainstorm hits Yongchuan District in China's Chongqing

An aerial drone photo taken on May 25, 2026 shows the rescue site of the flood-hit area after a heavy rainstorm hit Yongchuan District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Record-breaking torrential rain battered Yongchuan District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality from late Saturday to Sunday, triggering flash floods, landslides and mudslides. Rescue operations are still underway as multiple towns and subdistricts suffered severe damage. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 25, 2026 shows the rescue site of the flood-hit area after a heavy rainstorm hit Yongchuan District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Record-breaking torrential rain battered Yongchuan District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality from late Saturday to Sunday, triggering flash floods, landslides and mudslides. Rescue operations are still underway as multiple towns and subdistricts suffered severe damage. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 25, 2026 shows the rescue site of the flood-hit area after a heavy rainstorm hit Yongchuan District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Record-breaking torrential rain battered Yongchuan District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality from late Saturday to Sunday, triggering flash floods, landslides and mudslides. Rescue operations are still underway as multiple towns and subdistricts suffered severe damage. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 25, 2026 shows the rescue site of the flood-hit area after a heavy rainstorm hit Yongchuan District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Record-breaking torrential rain battered Yongchuan District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality from late Saturday to Sunday, triggering flash floods, landslides and mudslides. Rescue operations are still underway as multiple towns and subdistricts suffered severe damage. (Photo: Xinhua)