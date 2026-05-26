International students visit SW China's Guizhou

International students talk with local students at Guiyang No. 1 High School in Guiyang in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 21, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

International students visit the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

International students experience tie-dye technique with local students at Guiyang No. 1 High School in Guiyang in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 21, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

International students do radio calisthenics with local students at Guiyang No. 1 High School in Guiyang in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 21, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)