Exquisite pieces showcased at Amber Museum in Kaliningrad, Russia

This photo taken on May 25, 2026 shows a sailboat model made of amber at the Amber Museum in Kaliningrad, Russia. Kaliningrad is a major amber-producing region in the world. The Amber Museum here houses a large number of exquisite pieces that comprehensively showcase the unique charm of amber. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 25, 2026 shows amber jewelry at the Amber Museum in Kaliningrad, Russia. Kaliningrad is a major amber-producing region in the world. The Amber Museum here houses a large number of exquisite pieces that comprehensively showcase the unique charm of amber. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 25, 2026 shows an amber artwork at the Amber Museum in Kaliningrad, Russia. Kaliningrad is a major amber-producing region in the world. The Amber Museum here houses a large number of exquisite pieces that comprehensively showcase the unique charm of amber. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 25, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Amber Museum in Kaliningrad, Russia. Kaliningrad is a major amber-producing region in the world. The Amber Museum here houses a large number of exquisite pieces that comprehensively showcase the unique charm of amber. (Photo: Xinhua)