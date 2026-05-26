Fashion Art Toronto's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 kicks off

A model presents a creation at the Fashion Art Toronto's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 in Toronto, Canada, on May 25, 2026. The annual event kicked off here on Monday and will last until May 31. (Photo: Xinhua)

A model presents a creation at the Fashion Art Toronto's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 in Toronto, Canada, on May 25, 2026. The annual event kicked off here on Monday and will last until May 31. (Photo: Xinhua)

A model presents a creation at the Fashion Art Toronto's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 in Toronto, Canada, on May 25, 2026. The annual event kicked off here on Monday and will last until May 31. (Photo: Xinhua)

A model presents a creation at the Fashion Art Toronto's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 in Toronto, Canada, on May 25, 2026. The annual event kicked off here on Monday and will last until May 31. (Photo: Xinhua)