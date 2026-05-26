Morning scenery at Great Wall in Zunhua City, China's Hebei

An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows the scenery in the morning at a section of the Great Wall in Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows the scenery in the morning at a section of the Great Wall in Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors take selfies at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, Chengde City of north China's Hebei Province, May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)