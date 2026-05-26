China consistently supports peaceful resolution to Iran nuclear issue, says FM on whether China is willing to accept Iran’s highly enriched uranium

By: Global Times | Published: May 26, 2026 06:17 PM

Regarding the Iranian nuclear issue, China has consistently supported the peaceful resolution of the issue through dialogue and negotiation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing on Tuesday, responding to a media inquiry about reports that Iran is seeking guarantees from China before reaching a ...