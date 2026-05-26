外交部：中方依法依规禁止对日本军事用户、军事用途出口两用物项，目的是制止日本“再军事化”和拥核企图

5月25日，外交部发言人毛宁主持例行记者会。会上路透社记者提问称，中国停止向日本出口重稀土和其他矿产至少4个月，这是根据中国海关的数据，这一时间点同中日在台湾问题上的争论相吻合，请问外交部能否证实此举是对日本首相高市早苗涉华言论的回应？



On May 25, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning presided over the regular press conference. A Reuters report asked: China has cut Japan off from several heavy rare earths and other materials for at least four months, as Chinese customs data shows. This period coincides with China-Japan disputes over the Taiwan question. Can foreign ministry confirm the move is a response to remarks made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi concerning China?



毛宁表示，具体情况建议你向中方的主管部门了解。我想告诉你的是，中方依法依规禁止对日本军事用户、军事用途出口两用物项，目的是制止日本“再军事化”和拥核企图。



Mao stated that you are advised to consult competent Chinese authorities for specific situation. “What I want to stress is that China prohibits the export of dual-use items to Japanese military end-users and for military use in accordance with laws and regulations, the purpose of which is to curb Japan's attempts to remilitarize and to pursue nuclear weapons.

