Brazil seeks new trade partners to reduce global dependencies, says Mauro Vieira

Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

By Brasil 247 - Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said the country is working to diversify its trade partners, strategic suppliers and export markets amid rising international tensions and the reorganization of global supply chains.In an interview with Valor Econômico cited by Brasil 247, Vieira said the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva aims to expand relations with all regions of the world without automatic alignment with major powers. "Brazil's foreign objective is to maintain contacts and preserve a plural, multipolar world. We do not want to be allied exclusively with anyone or any group, and we also do not want to limit our sphere of action to our own continent," he said.According to the minister, India, South Korea and Japan have recently shown interest in importing Brazilian oil, while countries in Central Asia are emerging as alternatives for expanding fertilizer supplies to Brazil. "The issue of Hormuz showed everyone that one cannot depend on a single supplier," Vieira said, referring to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for global energy and commodity trade.The minister also reported progress in Mercosur talks with Canada, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, Japan and the United Arab Emirates. Vieira also stressed that Brazil intends to preserve its national interests in negotiations involving rare earth minerals. "We always say that we are open to talks while keeping in mind the national interest, which is to add value to raw materials within Brazil," he said.Speaking about the United States, the foreign minister said negotiations remain ongoing and rejected the idea of American exclusivity in rare earth exploration. "They are interested, but exclusivity, no. We want to talk with everyone. We do not want exclusivity," he said.The minister also defended reforms of the United Nations, the World Trade Organization and other multilateral institutions. According to Vieira, the WTO remains essential for countries that depend on rules and predictability in international trade. "It is a tool of predictability for international trade," he said.(Reported by Brasil 247 on May 25, 2026)