Europe sizzles as record-breaking May heatwave scorches continent

People cool off in the water amid heat wave at a park in Madrid, Spain, May 24, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People seek shade beneath trees at Hyde Park in London, Britain, May 25, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Cyclists ride past a historical site along the Appian Way in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Europe is enduring an unprecedented early-season heatwave, driven by a powerful "heat dome" that has shattered temperature records across multiple countries, raised public health concerns and intensified calls for faster climate action.France has been among the hardest-hit countries, recording its hottest May day ever with a national average temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, surpassing a record that had stood since 1944, according to Meteo-France. A total of 352 weather stations reported new monthly highs, including 37.1 degrees Celsius in the southwestern Landes region.In Britain, London's Kew Gardens reached 34.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, setting a new UK May temperature record and marking the highest May reading since records began in 1944. "The heat is unusual for the United Kingdom even in the middle of summer, let alone in May," said Greg Dewhurst, a forecaster at Britain's Met Office.Austria also experienced exceptional conditions. Meteorologist Marcus Wadsak said temperatures in Lienz climbed to 32.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, making it the country's hottest May day in more than 200 years. Forecasts indicate temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius in around 20 European countries this week.Italy issued its first heatwave warning of the year on Monday. Milan is expected to reach 35.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, roughly 9 degrees above the city's long-term seasonal average. Spain is forecast to see temperatures approach 40 degrees Celsius by the weekend, while persistent nighttime temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius - known as "tropical nights" - are increasing health risks, according to Spain's State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).The heatwave has already resulted in fatalities. French authorities linked seven deaths to the extreme heat, including at least five drownings in unsupervised waters, government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said. In Britain, police confirmed five water-related deaths. Spain also reported casualties, including a two-year-old girl who died after being left in a car in Galicia last week. In the Basque Country, around 30 people sought medical treatment for heat-related illnesses over the weekend, with three hospitalized.Governments across Europe have introduced emergency measures. France placed eight western departments under orange heatwave alert - the first May activation of the country's heat alert system since its creation in 2004. Authorities are considering temporary school closures and cancellations of sporting events. In Italy, the Lazio region surrounding Rome has prohibited prolonged outdoor work in direct sunlight between 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. through Sept. 15.Public health agencies in Spain, Britain and Portugal have also urged residents to avoid outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and closely monitor vulnerable groups, including older people, children and those with underlying illnesses.Meteorologists attribute the extreme conditions to a "heat dome," a high-pressure system trapping hot air from North Africa over Western Europe and preventing cooler air from dispersing it.Scientists say climate change is making such events more frequent, intense and earlier in the year. Climate models estimate that June heatwaves in Europe are now around 10 times more likely than before the industrial era, with similar patterns increasingly emerging in May.Mattia Gussoni, an atmospheric dynamics expert, said a developing "Super El Nino" in the Pacific Ocean is also influencing European weather patterns indirectly by pushing the African subtropical anticyclone farther north than usual. He warned that prolonged extreme heat could have serious implications for the global economy and food security.Climate experts stressed that the current heatwave reflects broader long-term warming trends. Dewhurst described the event as "a good indication of climate change in action," warning that such conditions may become "the new normal."French climatologist Christophe Cassou said no modern heatwave can now be considered entirely natural because of the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. He called for "energy sobriety" and changes in consumption habits to reduce pressure on energy, water and other resources.Scientists and policymakers also warned that Europe's infrastructure is poorly adapted to rising temperatures. In a report released on May 20, the UK Climate Change Committee said much of Europe's infrastructure was designed for "a climate that no longer exists," recommending that air conditioning be installed in all care homes and hospitals within a decade and in schools within 25 years.European forecasters expect the heatwave to continue throughout the week, with temperatures peaking on Thursday and Friday before gradually easing over the weekend.