Rescue underway in China's Chongqing after severe rainstorm

A drone photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows staff members of State Grid Chongqing Yongchuan Power Supply Company repairing power supply lines at Anxi Village of Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 26, 2026. From Saturday night to early Sunday morning, a sudden and extreme catastrophic rainstorm struck Yongchuan, triggering flash floods and geological disasters in multiple areas of this district. (Photo: Xinhua)

A villager cleans up silt-covered livestock enclosure at Daqiao Village of Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 26, 2026. From Saturday night to early Sunday morning, a sudden and extreme catastrophic rainstorm struck Yongchuan, triggering flash floods and geological disasters in multiple areas of this district. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows staff members of State Grid Chongqing Yongchuan Power Supply Company repairing power supply lines at Anxi Village of Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 26, 2026. From Saturday night to early Sunday morning, a sudden and extreme catastrophic rainstorm struck Yongchuan, triggering flash floods and geological disasters in multiple areas of this district. (Photo: Xinhua)

Rescuers work at the rescue site in Anxi Village of Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 26, 2026. From Saturday night to early Sunday morning, a sudden and extreme catastrophic rainstorm struck Yongchuan, triggering flash floods and geological disasters in multiple areas of this district. (Photo: Xinhua)