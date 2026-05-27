3 killed, 3 injured in S. Korea's overpass collapse

This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a scene at the site of an overpass collapse accident in Seoul, South Korea. Three people were killed and three others were injured in South Korea's overpass collapse accident, Yonhap news agency said Tuesday. A section of the upper deck collapsed at the overpass demolition site in Seoul at around 2:33 p.m. local time (0533 GMT) (Photo: Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a scene at the site of an overpass collapse accident in Seoul, South Korea. Three people were killed and three others were injured in South Korea's overpass collapse accident, Yonhap news agency said Tuesday. A section of the upper deck collapsed at the overpass demolition site in Seoul at around 2:33 p.m. local time (0533 GMT). (Photo: Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a scene at the site of an overpass collapse accident in Seoul, South Korea. Three people were killed and three others were injured in South Korea's overpass collapse accident, Yonhap news agency said Tuesday. A section of the upper deck collapsed at the overpass demolition site in Seoul at around 2:33 p.m. local time (0533 GMT). (Photo: Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a scene at the site of an overpass collapse accident in Seoul, South Korea. Three people were killed and three others were injured in South Korea's overpass collapse accident, Yonhap news agency said Tuesday. A section of the upper deck collapsed at the overpass demolition site in Seoul at around 2:33 p.m. local time (0533 GMT). (Photo: Xinhua)