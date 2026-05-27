3 killed, 3 injured in S. Korea's overpass collapse

This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a scene at the site of an overpass collapse accident in Seoul, South Korea. Three people were killed and three others were injured in South Korea's overpass collapse accident, Yonhap news agency said Tuesday. A section of the upper deck collapsed at the overpass demolition site in Seoul at around 2:33 p.m. local time (0533 GMT) (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a scene at the site of an overpass collapse accident in Seoul, South Korea. Three people were killed and three others were injured in South Korea's overpass collapse accident, Yonhap news agency said Tuesday. A section of the upper deck collapsed at the overpass demolition site in Seoul at around 2:33 p.m. local time (0533 GMT). (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a scene at the site of an overpass collapse accident in Seoul, South Korea. Three people were killed and three others were injured in South Korea's overpass collapse accident, Yonhap news agency said Tuesday. A section of the upper deck collapsed at the overpass demolition site in Seoul at around 2:33 p.m. local time (0533 GMT). (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a scene at the site of an overpass collapse accident in Seoul, South Korea. Three people were killed and three others were injured in South Korea's overpass collapse accident, Yonhap news agency said Tuesday. A section of the upper deck collapsed at the overpass demolition site in Seoul at around 2:33 p.m. local time (0533 GMT). (Photo: Xinhua)

Three people were killed and three others were injured in South Korea's overpass collapse accident, Yonhap news agency said Tuesday.A section of the upper deck collapsed at the overpass demolition site in Seoul at around 2:33 p.m. local time (0533 GMT).Two men in their 50s and 60s, presumed to be demolition workers, were crushed to death under the falling debris.Among the four injured, a man in his 50s who was pulled out after being trapped under a vehicle was rushed to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest and was confirmed dead later.The remaining three men in their 30s, 40s and 50s suffered injuries to their backs, heads and ribs.Out of the 12 people present at the scene at the time of the accident, the other six managed to evacuate in advance.The accident occurred during a precise safety inspection into a 2.9 cm gap caused by subsidence during slab cutting operations earlier this morning.The demolition for the 335-meter-long, 14.9-meter-wide overpass, built in 1966, began in August last year and was scheduled to end in early June this year.