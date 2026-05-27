School bus, train collision kills 4 in Belgium

This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a scene of a school bus crash in Buggenhout, East Flanders, Belgium. Several people were killed on Tuesday morning after a school bus was hit by a train at a level crossing in Buggenhout, East Flanders, according to local media reports. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows the scene of a school bus and train collision accident in Buggenhout, East Flanders, Belgium. Four people were killed on Tuesday morning after a school bus rammed into a train at a crossing in the city of Buggenhout, the East Flanders province of Belgium, local media reported. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man walks past the scene of a school bus and train collision accident in Buggenhout, East Flanders, Belgium, May 26, 2026. Four people were killed on Tuesday morning after a school bus rammed into a train at a crossing in the city of Buggenhout, the East Flanders province of Belgium, local media reported. (Photo: Xinhua)

Four people were killed on Tuesday morning after a school bus rammed into a train at a crossing in the city of Buggenhout, the East Flanders province of Belgium, local media reported.The crash occurred at around 8:15 a.m. (0615 GMT) at a level crossing on Station Street. Rail traffic between Dendermonde and Londerzeel was completely suspended following the collision, and replacement buses were arranged for passengers.The bus was carrying seven students from a secondary school for special education, a chaperone and a driver. Belgium's Federal Minister of Mobility Jean-Luc Crucke told media that two teenagers, the driver and the chaperone were killed.Infrabel, Belgium's railway infrastructure manager, said the warning lights at the crossing were red and the barriers were down when the collision took place."This was a very violent impact with extremely serious consequences," Infrabel spokesperson Thomas Baeken said, adding that the train driver had attempted to apply the emergency brake.The exact circumstances of the crash are under investigation.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday she was "heartbroken" by the tragedy."My deepest condolences go out to the victims' families and their loved ones. Today, Europe grieves with Belgium," she posted online.