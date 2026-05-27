Ten contestants pose for a group photo during the final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Azerbaijan in Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25, 2026. The final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Azerbaijan was held on Monday in Baku. The competition, organized by the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan and hosted by the Confucius Institute at Baku State University (BSU), featured 10 finalists from BSU and the Azerbaijan University of Languages. (Photo: Xinhua)

A contestant sings a Chinese song during the final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Azerbaijan in Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25, 2026. The final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Azerbaijan was held on Monday in Baku. (Photo: Xinhua)

A contestant dances during the final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Azerbaijan in Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25, 2026. The final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Azerbaijan was held on Monday in Baku. (Photo: Xinhua)

A contestant dances during the final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Azerbaijan in Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25, 2026. The final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Azerbaijan was held on Monday in Baku. (Photo: Xinhua)

The final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Azerbaijan was held on Monday in Baku, where a 19-year-old student from Baku State University (BSU) won the championship and will represent Azerbaijan in the global final in China.Darya Yefimova, the winner, told Xinhua that learning Chinese has helped deepen her understanding of China. "I believe language brings people closer together and helps them better understand each other."The "Chinese Bridge" competition has taken root in Azerbaijan for more than ten years and has become an important mechanism for enhancing mutual understanding between the people of the two countries, said Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei.The Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan is ready to work hand in hand with the Azerbaijani side to successfully organize various people-to-people exchange activities and support the development of Chinese language education in Azerbaijan, said Lu.Shahin Panahov, vice-rector for International Relations at BSU, stated in his address that the regular holding of the competition helps Azerbaijani young people improve their command of the Chinese language, deepen their understanding of traditional Chinese culture, and enhance friendship between the people of Azerbaijan and China.The competition, organized by the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan and hosted by the Confucius Institute at BSU, featured 10 finalists from BSU and the Azerbaijan University of Languages. The final consisted of a written test, themed speeches and talent performances, drawing about 300 spectators.