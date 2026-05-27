Int'l Trade Fair for Construction Equipment and Technologies kicks off in Moscow

Visitors view Chinese-made construction machines during the International Trade Fair for Construction Equipment and Technologies (CTT Expo) in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2026. The CTT Expo 2026 kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until May 29 (Photo: Xinhua)

A child experiences construction machinery toys during the International Trade Fair for Construction Equipment and Technologies (CTT Expo) in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2026. The CTT Expo 2026 kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until May 29. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor (L) experiences a Chinese-made construction machine during the International Trade Fair for Construction Equipment and Technologies (CTT Expo) in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2026. The CTT Expo 2026 kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until May 29. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the International Trade Fair for Construction Equipment and Technologies (CTT Expo) in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2026. The CTT Expo 2026 kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until May 29. (Photo: Xinhua)