"Tidal market" system eases conflict between vendors and commuters in China's Jiangxi

Market managers get to know about the business of farmers at a roadside "tidal market" in Chaisang District of Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 12, 2026. Chaisang District in Jiujiang has found a clever way to tackle the classic conflict between street vendors and morning commuters by launching a flexible "tidal market" system. Under the system, vendors can use specific roadside areas from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. without paying any charge, while keeping the streets clear for regular traffic during rush hours. (Photo: Xinhua)

Farmers sell vegetables at a roadside "tidal market" in Chaisang District of Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 12, 2026. Chaisang District in Jiujiang has found a clever way to tackle the classic conflict between street vendors and morning commuters by launching a flexible "tidal market" system. Under the system, vendors can use specific roadside areas from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. without paying any charge, while keeping the streets clear for regular traffic during rush hours. (Photo: Xinhua)

A resident buys vegetables from a farmer at a roadside "tidal market" in Chaisang District of Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 12, 2026. Chaisang District in Jiujiang has found a clever way to tackle the classic conflict between street vendors and morning commuters by launching a flexible "tidal market" system. Under the system, vendors can use specific roadside areas from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. without paying any charge, while keeping the streets clear for regular traffic during rush hours. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows a roadside "tidal market" in Chaisang District of Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Chaisang District in Jiujiang has found a clever way to tackle the classic conflict between street vendors and morning commuters by launching a flexible "tidal market" system. Under the system, vendors can use specific roadside areas from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. without paying any charge, while keeping the streets clear for regular traffic during rush hours. (Photo: Xinhua)