Wooden-roofed arch bridges well preserved in China's Fujian

Wu Zongshan, an inheritor of building wooden-roofed arch bridges, introduces the Qifeng Bridge, a contemporary wooden-roofed arch bridge he assisted in building, in southeast China's Fujian Province, May 13, 2026. The wooden-roofed arch bridge is an ancient and unique structure characterized by a corridor built atop a bridge spanning a river. It reflects the craftsmanship of ancient builders who joined wood into an arch without using nails or metal parts. (Photo: Xinhua)

Locals take a rest on Wan'an Bridge in Pingnan County of Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 15, 2026. The wooden-roofed arch bridge is an ancient and unique structure characterized by a corridor built atop a bridge spanning a river. It reflects the craftsmanship of ancient builders who joined wood into an arch without using nails or metal parts. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows Baixiang Bridge in Pingnan County of Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The wooden-roofed arch bridge is an ancient and unique structure characterized by a corridor built atop a bridge spanning a river. It reflects the craftsmanship of ancient builders who joined wood into an arch without using nails or metal parts. (Photo: Xinhua)

This drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows Wan'an Bridge in Pingnan County of Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The wooden-roofed arch bridge is an ancient and unique structure characterized by a corridor built atop a bridge spanning a river. It reflects the craftsmanship of ancient builders who joined wood into an arch without using nails or metal parts. (Photo: Xinhua)