ITB China 2026 kicks off in Shanghai

Visitors negotiate with exhibitors at the booth of Peru at ITB China 2026 in Shanghai, east China, May 26, 2026. The three-day ITB China, a travel trade show focusing on the Chinese travel market, kicked off here on Tuesday in Shanghai, with over 900 tourism institutions and enterprises from 85 countries and regions participating. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member interacts with a visitor at the booth of Brazil at ITB China 2026 in Shanghai, east China, May 26, 2026. The three-day ITB China, a travel trade show focusing on the Chinese travel market, kicked off here on Tuesday in Shanghai, with over 900 tourism institutions and enterprises from 85 countries and regions participating. (Photo: Xinhua)

An exhibitor talks with a visitor at the booth of China's capital city Beijing at ITB China 2026 in Shanghai, east China, May 26, 2026. The three-day ITB China, a travel trade show focusing on the Chinese travel market, kicked off here on Tuesday in Shanghai, with over 900 tourism institutions and enterprises from 85 countries and regions participating. (Photo: Xinhua)

An exhibitor introduces local cultural and tourism activities to a visitor at the booth of Greece at ITB China 2026 in Shanghai, east China, May 26, 2026. The three-day ITB China, a travel trade show focusing on the Chinese travel market, kicked off here on Tuesday in Shanghai, with over 900 tourism institutions and enterprises from 85 countries and regions participating. (Photo: Xinhua)